SA's improvements in international maths and science tests slow SA remains near the bottom of participating countries — and its rate of improvement has flagged

SA’s grade 5 maths performance has stagnated and its improvements in grade 9 maths and science have slowed, according to the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), released on Tuesday.

SA remains near the bottom of participating countries, but the key concern for the government and policymakers is likely to be that its rate of improvement has flagged...