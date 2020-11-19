Battle lines drawn in SABC saga
SABC board, ANC split on way forward, with many reluctant to endorse job cuts
19 November 2020 - 18:44
Battle lines have been drawn in the SABC saga as workers approach the courts, some threatening a blackout on the airwaves, and board members reveal the extent of their division on planned job cuts.
Adding to this is the involvement of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who warned party MPs and “deployees” on the board to fall in line and support the call to ensure that job losses at the broadcaster are averted. The SABC has often needed government bailouts to keep operating, ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now