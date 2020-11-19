National Battle lines drawn in SABC saga SABC board, ANC split on way forward, with many reluctant to endorse job cuts BL PREMIUM

Battle lines have been drawn in the SABC saga as workers approach the courts, some threatening a blackout on the airwaves, and board members reveal the extent of their division on planned job cuts.

Adding to this is the involvement of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who warned party MPs and “deployees” on the board to fall in line and support the call to ensure that job losses at the broadcaster are averted. The SABC has often needed government bailouts to keep operating, ..