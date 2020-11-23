National NEW ANALYSIS: Is SABC board fighting a losing battle to stabilise broadcaster? Workers vow to continue their strike until retrenchments are completely off the table BL PREMIUM

The divided SABC board and management team seem to be fighting a losing battle to stabilise the financially distressed public broadcaster as disgruntled employees and political parties vehemently oppose planned job cuts.

Retrenchment plans were thrown into turmoil again last week after the troubled broadcaster announced plans to issue notices of redundancies, sparking staff protests that included threats of a go-slow and journalists refusing to go on air...