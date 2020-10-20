LETTER: Disgusted to be a Durbanite

eThekwini is run by rock, knife and gun-wielding criminals and contractors, contractors who are, ironically, recipients of the city’s contracts.

Last week, the entire area of Reservoir Hills and surrounding suburbs saw the residents walking on egg shells and terrified for their lives and livelihoods. Why was the mayor not present to ensure the security of the city’s ratepaying residents and to put their hearts and minds at ease?

Cars are being torched, homes ransacked and set alight. Criminality and thuggery is the order of the day, yet where is the first citizen of the city? Probably in hiding to prevent an attack on him or his entourage.

This week, electricity contractors and subcontractors that are supposed to be the very custodians of electricity contracts are again burning and bombing electricity infrastructure and assets such as substations and transformers, which cost no less than R1m each to replace. Such damage to electricity infrastructure leaves suburbs plunged into darkness for days on end, sometimes running into weeks or months.

What has become of Durban? Why is the mayor so well guarded and protected, aloof from communities and apart from civil society? When will he be called to account? It’s a crying shame. I’m disgusted to be a Durbanite under Mxolisi Kaunda’s mayorship.

Jyothi Maharaj, Greyville

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.