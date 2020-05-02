eThekwini backpedals on Durban beachfront promenade closures
Popular promenades will now be open from 6am to 9am during level four lockdown, under very strict conditions
In a turn of events, the eThekwini municipality has announced that from Sunday Durban’s beachfront promenades — including the famed Golden Mile — will be open under level four of the national lockdown.
This after the municipality had announced in a statement on Saturday that the promenade would remain closed. In a statement, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kuanda said that they could not “dice” with residents’ safety.
“We are not going to take any chances. Everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic [in KZN]. We are going to embark on a deep cleaning and sanitising operation of the entire facility before we open it to the public,” Kaunda said.
A few hours after their initial statement, however, the municipality said that the promenades would be open from Sunday after being sanitised but would operate under strict conditions.
“The promenade will be opened for public use tomorrow under very strict conditions, while other public spaces, including ablution facilities, remain closed until further notice. According to the regulations, only residents residing within the 5km radius are going to be able to use the facility from 6am to 9am," said the municipality.
The promenades are popular with cyclists, runners, dog walkers and for general outdoor activity.
Hundreds of runners and joggers flocked to the various city promenades on Friday, the first day of the slightly reduced lockdown restrictions.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night that KwaZulu-Natal had breached the 1,000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases. Only the Western Cape and Gauteng had registered more cases.