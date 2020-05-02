eThekwini backpedals on Durban beachfront promenade closures

In a turn of events, the eThekwini municipality has announced that from Sunday Durban’s beachfront promenades — including the famed Golden Mile — will be open under level four of the national lockdown.

This after the municipality had announced in a statement on Saturday that the promenade would remain closed. In a statement, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kuanda said that they could not “dice” with residents’ safety.

“We are not going to take any chances. Everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic [in KZN]. We are going to embark on a deep cleaning and sanitising operation of the entire facility before we open it to the public,” Kaunda said.