LETTER: Churchill (yes, he was a maverick) rebuttal

One must take into account that Jan van Riebeeck’s R1 in 1652, when land was ‘free’, would now be worth R53,000

07 October 2020 - 16:40
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
I trembled at Errol Callaghan’s Imperial history lesson (“Getting facts on Churchill right avoids fake news,” October 6).

Sure, Churchill was (thankfully) a self-confessed maverick. He also said: “We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.”

But he would want to know what work Callaghan, and his predecessors in title, did to the plot under his Goodwood house that it is now worth some R650,000. That is taking into account that, at an average inflation rate of 3% per annum, Jan van Riebeeck’s R1 in 1652, when land was “free”, would now be worth R53,000.

Under a single land tax Goodwoodians would now be paying R3,250 per month. If they worked 24/7/365 and bought shares with the surplus, the SA Revenue Service would get no more.  

Peter Meakin
Claremont

