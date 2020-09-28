LETTER: History of SA inequality far too one-dimensional

Moeletsi Mbeki’s article on the origins of SA’s inequality presented a one-dimensional process and agent of this inequality (“How a history of conflict made SA the most unequal country in the world”, September 21.

By conveniently defining Afrikaners as native people because they resisted British and Dutch dominion, he can then go on to tag the colonial British as the sole agents of the one-way traffic that saw them overcome native resistance. So definite is he in his analysis that a tone of inevitability characterises the piece.

The methods of the British seem foolproof: apart from their obvious firepower, they use rewards of land and cattle so that certain tribes collaborate with them, leading to eventual victory over native resistance. As the Mfengu group seems the only entity that can be identified with this method, it is exaggerated to claim that their role as allies was key to the defeat of other indigenous communities. They were, after all, confined to a small area of SA and their influence over the other tribes, which rejected them, was minimal.

The number who gained voting rights or the ownership of land as a result of collaboration was also very limited, so it seems unlikely that their force was that great. Mbeki makes the process of conquest seem much too easy: that there were a number of defeats of colonial forces and that life on the eastern frontier was continually fraught and perilous for the settlers is overlooked. What was happening was a process of conquest, when matters stood in the balance at times, the outcome not a foregone conclusion.

The analysis of the situation after the frontier wars also operates on autopilot. The British “dispossessed the Afrikaner elite” of the independent republics and later “crushed” these. That the Afrikaners would remain forceful, resistant, independent and influential would not be believed were such a process to have happened.

Though Mbeki states that the British enlisted Afrikaner collaborators to benefit the economy of the UK, they were not controlling them. Afrikaners had their own agenda and they called the tune more than given credit for: the apartheid state stands as proof of this.

The conclusion to the article adds a note of despair to the one of inevitability already sounded. Echoing Sampie Terblanche’s doleful summation of SA’s history, Mbeki points us towards a future of a de-industrialised state, other words for a failed one. But just as there were many other factors and actors in the process of bringing SA’s inequalities about, so, too, there are more potential outcomes than the one of his vision.

Roger Graham, Cape Town

