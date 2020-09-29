LETTER: The concept of race is a myth

The concept of race is a myth. Racial discrimination always divides and ruins nations. Yet even after the demise of apartheid it was allowed by our constitution to continue in the guise of “retributive justice” and has predictably yielded the same results.

The DA, not before time, took the courageous step of outlawing the use of race to categorise people at its recent policy conference. However, some within its ranks still argue that because race is perceived to be real by a large section of the population, rejecting it will result in the DA never winning an election.

Politicians cannot just be representatives of the electorate, they must also provide leadership. The DA now has a clear standard that it can sell to the people. It won’t be easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is.

To succeed, though, the word itself must be avoided at all costs. Even the term “non-racialism” gives oxygen to its evil intent. The Institute for Race Relations, although opposed to racial prejudice, through its very name permits this myth’s continued existence. If you name illusions, you give them life.

Most critically, everyone within the DA must reject it totally. If there remain pockets of influence arguing for its accommodation the DA will fail and SA will continue its “voyage in shallows and in miseries”.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.