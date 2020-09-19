I am a black DA leader — do not whitewash me, my ability or ideas!

He should know that black leaders in the DA write and contribute to our policy; debate; vote on our values and principles as individuals not as a racial block; represent our voters in parliament; and lead highly successful DA governments.

Moreover, the media cannot seem to fathom that black South Africans can and do choose liberal politics over racial nationalism and socialism, and value individual thought over the politics of racial identity. It is this sheer political illiteracy that has so many journalists lazily pitting black against white in a vacuum of logic and reason, egged on by the DA’s detractors, who use the trope of racial victimhood as their only means to feel vindicated and relevant.

Mail & Guardian’s Lester Kiewit wrote that the DA is moving towards a “colour-blind future” due to its adoption of non-racialism. This derogatory perversion of our non-racialism clause would have the DA painted as a political party remaining purposefully oblivious to race and the effects of racism in SA, a policy bulldozed through by the “DA whites”.

In reality, non-racialism was supported and voted in by an overwhelming majority, including the voices of many prominent black liberals within the party. The only person who is colour-blind in this instance is Kiewit himself, because he and the rest of his media brethren are colour-blind to the power and prowess of our black leaders and the wisdom and excellence they impart onto the party and its processes.

The real DA is not whitewashed. The fictitious DA is the one whitewashed by the media and opportunists who cannot and will not understand its liberal diversity. The DA is not colour-blind, but it would seem that many journalists are, ironically, blind to the talents and accomplishments of the DA’s black leaders and electorate.

It is one thing to state that a black member left the DA based on irreconcilable ideological difference, but it is racist to those of us who choose to stay and serve SA to state that black leaders are being purged from the party.

This is precisely why the DA has adopted the non-racialism clause, because there is no such thing as black or white thought. There are only ideas, and among them, good and bad ones. It is this very ideal that SA needs to embrace if we are ever going to move forward. We need to judge individuals on the merits of their ideas and actions, and not on how well they adhere to the ideas expected of them based purely on the colour of their skins. If the media could wake up to this realisation we may be able to move beyond a racially divided state.