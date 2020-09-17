LETTER: Confucious says get your pension funds in order

Ndabe Mkhize’s article refers (“Institutional investors have financial might to change mindsets and investment patterns”, September 14).

Institutional investors, such as defined benefit pension funds, have an obligation to pay promised pensions on time and with a degree of certainty. The same applies to other institutional investors such as insurance companies and charities — they have stated objectives and payments to make.

Mkhize seems to want to use the position for other interests that are not necessarily aligned with the objectives of institutional investors, including the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund, which have their own challenges.

In the words of Confucius: “To put the world in order we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order we must first put the family in order; to put the family in order we must first cultivate our personal life; we must first set our hearts right.”

Pule Watson

Kyalami

