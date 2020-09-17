Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Confucious says get your pension funds in order

Institutional investors have stated objectives and payments to make

17 September 2020 - 13:59
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Ndabe Mkhize’s article refers (“Institutional investors have financial might to change mindsets and investment patterns”, September 14). 

Institutional investors, such as defined benefit pension funds, have an obligation to pay promised pensions on time and with a degree of certainty. The same applies to other institutional investors such as insurance companies and charities — they have stated objectives and payments to make.

Mkhize seems to want to use the position for other interests that are not necessarily aligned with the objectives of institutional investors, including the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund, which have their own challenges.

In the words of Confucius: “To put the world in order we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order we must first put the family in order; to put the family in order we must first cultivate our personal life; we must first set our hearts right.”

Pule Watson
Kyalami

State infrastructure spend will not achieve economic growth

There is no clear economic rationale for government investment, yet as the economy contracts, the government continues spending
Opinion
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni: SA's economic outlook may be worse than feared

Finance minister vows to speed up energy reform
Economy
3 days ago

ANC's promise to nationalise Reserve Bank put on ice

The Reserve Bank’s shareholders might seek a payout based on its total assets, including the $56bn of gold and foreign reserves it holds on SA’s ...
National
1 day ago

