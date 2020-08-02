Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s purge or bust

Isolated Cyril Ramaphosa must take down the corruptors as a matter of national urgency

02 August 2020 - 17:52
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The tobacco ban is no doubt driven by those within the ranks of the ANC whose wish is to alienate President Cyril Ramaphosa from his support base. Not to mention their greed to profit from it. The same can be said for the ill-considered ban on liquor sales.

The interests of the law-abiding majority are trumped by the reckless behaviour of the few, driven by those who are in a position to exercise a desire for total control. It is a classic Marxist power play, in which centralised power becomes the new all-embracing god.

The above policies are both extremely divisive calls that play into the hands of those who wish to see the president gone. The ranks of the so-called “good ANC” are thinning by the day as the wave of corruption overwhelms the country.

Ramaphosa finds himself in a dark place, in splendid isolation without the benefit of a life-saving face mask. He must take down the corruptors as a matter of national urgency. When he finally cracks the whip it must go off like a rifle shot. The alternative is too ghastly to contemplate.

AR Viljoen
Elgin

