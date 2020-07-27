Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power and wisdom of the ANC collective are amazing

If Ramaphosa were to die, his zombie colleagues, comrades and praise-singers will just shuffle on

27 July 2020 - 14:46
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy DD Mabuza during an NEC meeting in Kimberley ahead of the ANC January 8 celebrations. 06/01/2020. Picture: MASI LOSI
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy DD Mabuza during an NEC meeting in Kimberley ahead of the ANC January 8 celebrations. 06/01/2020. Picture: MASI LOSI

In his column Peter Bruce appears very concerned that something happens to our president (“Pray the president remains safe from Covid”, July 22). After all, there are senior members in the government with health issues related to the virus who have recently been out of the public eye. I wish them all a speedy recovery.

Bruce’s article seems to suggest that without our `“Great Helmsman” we would be headed for the rocks. What he seems to have forgotten is the amazing power and wisdom of the ANC “collective”. Our president and other `leaders seriously, yet rather coyly, refer to this sage and August decision-making body as the last word on issues of governance, no matter how stupid.

This amorphous collective of colleagues, comrades, cadres, factions and praise-singers must have broad shoulders to carry all those many stupid decisions. Besides, if it occasionally manages to get something right they can all share in the glory.

Unflinching and determined, the collective shuffles along like a zombie trying to keep in step while leading our country to ruin.

Brian van der Vijver 
Cape Town

