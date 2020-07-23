GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: SA condemned by its sorry leaders
Andrew Mlangeni’s death has again highlighted the country’s poverty of leadership
23 July 2020 - 18:18
The death of the last surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has again evoked conversations about the calibre of SA’s leaders.
In the past decade we have been hit by a double whammy — frightening allegations of state capture, where all and sundry seem to have a finger in the pie, and now a global pandemic, which again has shown up our leaders’ capabilities.
