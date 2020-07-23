Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: SA condemned by its sorry leaders Andrew Mlangeni’s death has again highlighted the country’s poverty of leadership BL PREMIUM

The death of the last surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has again evoked conversations about the calibre of SA’s leaders.

In the past decade we have been hit by a double whammy — frightening allegations of state capture, where all and sundry seem to have a finger in the pie, and now a global pandemic, which again has shown up our leaders’ capabilities.