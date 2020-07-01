LETTER: Three cheers for Mogoeng

I find your editorial criticising chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments about Israel totally misplaced (“Chief justice crossed a line”, June 30).

First, Mogoeng was not representing the government, state, judiciary or the ANC. He proferred an opinion, something public figures regularly do.

Second, did you actually read his comments? The crux of what he said was that SA, with its unique history, is well placed to assist in the Middle East peace process and could act as an impartial mediator.

My response is three cheers for our chief justice. My concern is that as soon as the subject of Israel enters the picture, SA’s bias in favour of its many terrorist friends becomes evident, and most of the local media jumps in boots and all.

What is so different or unique about Israel? I wonder.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.