Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Three cheers for Mogoeng

Criticism of the chief justice's position regarding Israel is misplaced

01 July 2020 - 15:40
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

 I find your editorial criticising chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments about Israel totally misplaced (“Chief justice crossed a line”, June 30).

First, Mogoeng was not representing the government, state, judiciary or the ANC. He proferred an opinion, something public figures regularly do.

Second, did you actually read his comments? The crux of what he said was that SA, with its unique history, is well placed to assist in the Middle East peace process and could act as an impartial mediator.

My response is three cheers for our chief justice. My concern is that as soon as the subject of Israel enters the picture, SA’s bias in favour of its many terrorist friends becomes evident, and most of the local media jumps in boots and all.

What is so different or unique about Israel? I wonder.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Mogoeng Mogoeng disrespects constitution with comments on Israel

Bringing religion into an issue that has more to do with human right is shameful
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments can wait until he retires

The chief justice is known in SA to be vocal but he has crossed a line with his opinions about Israel
Opinion
1 day ago

Mogoeng is tainting his illustrious judicial career in its twilight

The chief justice has not fully complied with accountability rules, has delegated tasks he should carry out and has delved into sensitive politics
Opinion
1 day ago

Mogoeng’s basic point about fairness does not compromise the bench

Narrow political interests driving the backlash against the chief justice should be our focus, not Mogoeng’s appeal for all sides to be heard in ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Mogoeng is tainting his illustrious judicial ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: UIF drops ball over Ters funding
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Political history of tobacco contextualises ban ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Mogoeng not a good man doing nothing
Opinion / Letters
5.
Safari tourism on brink of extinction as insurers ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.