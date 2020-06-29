Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mogoeng not a good man doing nothing

ANC finds it self in moral swamp ground by aligning with Palestinians

29 June 2020 - 16:35
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressed profound support for the state of Israel, guided by his Christian beliefs and biblical texts. He expressed disappointment with the SA government’s partisan support for the Palestinian side when it could be promoting peace guided by its rich experience of reconciliation.

The chief justice’s position expresses the moral philosophy of Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The ANC’s alignment with Israel’s enemies, including the BDS campaign, is consistent only with its occupation of the moral swamp ground. It promotes the bigotry of low expectations from the Palestinians, entrenches the mentality of victimhood and denies them agency for their own destiny.

Christian believers may turn the other cheek to the howls of outrage from the ANC and its staff-riders, but their silence should by no means be construed as support.

David N Polovin 
Via e-mail

