LETTER: Mogoeng not a good man doing nothing

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressed profound support for the state of Israel, guided by his Christian beliefs and biblical texts. He expressed disappointment with the SA government’s partisan support for the Palestinian side when it could be promoting peace guided by its rich experience of reconciliation.

The chief justice’s position expresses the moral philosophy of Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The ANC’s alignment with Israel’s enemies, including the BDS campaign, is consistent only with its occupation of the moral swamp ground. It promotes the bigotry of low expectations from the Palestinians, entrenches the mentality of victimhood and denies them agency for their own destiny.

Christian believers may turn the other cheek to the howls of outrage from the ANC and its staff-riders, but their silence should by no means be construed as support.

David N Polovin

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.