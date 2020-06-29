Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mogoeng Mogoeng disrespects constitution with comments on Israel

29 June 2020 - 17:04
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO

The recent utterances by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on SA policy on  the issue of Israel and Palestine were most unfortunate. Bringing his religion into an issue that has more to do with human right was a shame and disrespectful of the constitution of which he is chief guardian.

Mogoeng must not try to Christianise the country as the constitution embraces all regions, not just Christianity. The chief justice has been caught offside with his public remarks too often. He must decide whether he wants to be a preacher or the chief justice, because right now he is failing at both.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

