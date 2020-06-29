LETTER: Mogoeng Mogoeng disrespects constitution with comments on Israel

The recent utterances by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on SA policy on the issue of Israel and Palestine were most unfortunate. Bringing his religion into an issue that has more to do with human right was a shame and disrespectful of the constitution of which he is chief guardian.

Mogoeng must not try to Christianise the country as the constitution embraces all regions, not just Christianity. The chief justice has been caught offside with his public remarks too often. He must decide whether he wants to be a preacher or the chief justice, because right now he is failing at both.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

