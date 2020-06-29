Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE makes no sense for a one-person practice

Impossible criteria are hurting the people who empowerment was intended to assist

29 June 2020 - 15:57
Picture: RAWPIXEL / 123RF
Picture: RAWPIXEL / 123RF

I am a neuropsychologist doing work mainly for the Road Accident Fund (RAF). I was receiving up to 30 referrals a month for assessment. This has now dropped to two per month. Upon inquiry I was informed that this was because I was not BEE certified.

How do I become certified if I am a one-man practice? BEE certification is only for organisations with a turnover of more than R10m. My turnover is R2m. So I cannot apply, yet the criteria are being applied.

The fact that I have had to retrench two black staff members is apparently not relevant. Where to now? BEE is hurting the very people it was intended to assist.

Hennie Palm 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: What is the economy?

Equating the private sector with the entire economy is wrong
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Kremlin propaganda

Arefiev seems to live in an Orwellian world where the truth is only what Big Brother in the Kremlin tells you it is.
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: BEE is destructive

Black elite benefit at the expense of the people the policy is supposed to be helping
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: One-sided view

There is another side to Jonathan Jansen's comments on schools that needs to be heard
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Taxis and their taxes

Sars should check if grant recipients are registered and that all taxes are up to date
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Forget your past and you have no future

It is hypocritical of any government to try to pick and choose which historical figures should be censured, erased or removed
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Investors raise eyebrows at audacious ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inertia on debt could eventually ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL MORRIS: We were warned affirmative action ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Political history of tobacco contextualises ban ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: WP take huge risk in borrowing more ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL MORRIS: We were warned affirmative action was a bad idea

Opinion / Columnists

STEPHEN CRANSTON: With high, low and pear-shaped returns, there are just too ...

Opinion / Columnists

Far-reaching judgment declares BEE criteria ‘vague’

National

Rebuilding SA by rebuilding its confidence

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.