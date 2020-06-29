LETTER: BEE makes no sense for a one-person practice

I am a neuropsychologist doing work mainly for the Road Accident Fund (RAF). I was receiving up to 30 referrals a month for assessment. This has now dropped to two per month. Upon inquiry I was informed that this was because I was not BEE certified.

How do I become certified if I am a one-man practice? BEE certification is only for organisations with a turnover of more than R10m. My turnover is R2m. So I cannot apply, yet the criteria are being applied.

The fact that I have had to retrench two black staff members is apparently not relevant. Where to now? BEE is hurting the very people it was intended to assist.

Hennie Palm

Via e-mail

