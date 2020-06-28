MICHAEL MORRIS: We were warned affirmative action was a bad idea
Robben Islander Neville Alexander spoke out against policies of entrenching racial prejudice
28 June 2020 - 17:20
The policy of affirmative action and BEE as implemented today is a disastrous mistake and we will rue the day the people of SA were willy-nilly brought to accept it.
On the face of it this might seem an incendiary opinion to express in the fevered sociopolitical atmosphere of mid-2020 in which, in trepidation, millions mind what they say for fear of causing offence and being pilloried for it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now