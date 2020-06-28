Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: We were warned affirmative action was a bad idea Robben Islander Neville Alexander spoke out against policies of entrenching racial prejudice BL PREMIUM

The policy of affirmative action and BEE as implemented today is a disastrous mistake and we will rue the day the people of SA were willy-nilly brought to accept it.

On the face of it this might seem an incendiary opinion to express in the fevered sociopolitical atmosphere of mid-2020 in which, in trepidation, millions mind what they say for fear of causing offence and being pilloried for it.