Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s flying club

21 June 2020 - 18:33
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Peter Bruce’s confusion, as he puts it, over the SAA business rescue plan is derisory, and as a senior commentator on SA politics he should have learnt a long time ago that the leadership that pretends to run this country are not driven by magnanimous intent, but rather by what is in it for themselves (“No way can this SAA rescue plan work”, June 17). 

SAA is a holy cow that cannot be sacrificed in the name of economic expediency. It has been an ATM with no credit limit to the many in the ANC nucleus who depend on monthly disbursements made into their accounts for services never rendered.

SAA has also served as a convenient flying club so the many politicians and their families can travel around the country free, and for those with more luck, overseas too.

The failure of a national airline would taint the idea that the development state is viable. Bruce should get used to the adage  that “there is a limit to genius, but no such constraints exist for stupidity”.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

