PETER BRUCE: No way can this SAA rescue plan work The ghost of the national carrier is being kept alive by ANC policy

It is confusing keeping up with SAA.

A year ago it was a heavily-indebted failing airline crippled by corruption. In December, it went into business rescue — the better to be able to escape its financial obligations. Then travel agents stopped using it and insurers stopped insuring tickets.