LETTER: Repudiate odious debts

SA’s credit rating has been downgraded to junk, and the rand has crashed to 19 to the dollar. The downgrading was not unexpected given the economic mismanagement over the past four decades by both the apartheid and postapartheid governments. As a comparison, the exchange rate back in 1980 was $1.50 to R1.

Businesses other than food stores and pharmacies, are now closed for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown and emergency. So why have the JSE and SA’s foreign exchange markets not also been closed, as they were after then president PW Botha’s disastrous Rubicon speech fiasco in 1985?

The National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank have between them grossly mismanaged the main indicator of our economy by allowing the rand to become casino money and the marker for “emerging markets” all over the world.

Almost all forex activity is purely speculative. The US is projecting an unemployment rate of 32% as the economic depression deepens. As markets rush for cover, it is madness for SA to remain the forex marker for countries such Argentina, Turkey or Zimbabwe. The global South is facing a debt catastrophe, but Covid-19 is merely the trigger for capitalism’s greatest financial crisis since the 1930s.

SA’s repudiation of illegitimate, odious debts such as the arms deal, World Bank plus other foreign and domestic loans to Eskom and other state-owned enterprises would be a starter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his advisers must urgently confront these issues instead of further dithering. They might also consider that the German “economic miracle” after World War 2 followed repudiation — “forgiveness” of 90% of Nazi Germany’s debts.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.