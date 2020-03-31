LETTER: SA’s long march back to investment grade

With the stroke of a pen, SA has entered its second war in the same number of weeks. Predictive modelling suggests that the devastating effects of Covid-19 on our healthcare system, ailing economy and our lives would have required the best of circumstances just to hobble through it.

Now, with the country’s already stretched resources and waning morale being called on to defend us against junk status, it is difficult to see how we will navigate through these interesting times.

When Donald Trump referred to himself as a “wartime president” in the midst of his about-turn on Covid-19 denialism, it was a very conspicuous attempt to hijack a bookmark in history that would seek only to legitimise what had until then been an underwhelming (and downright dangerous) response to a global pandemic. Our president’s address to the army donning full military fatigues, on the other hand, produced a clear inflection point for our nation’s efforts to survive this unprecedented attack.

Fighting a dual-war that seeks to obliterate the last conducive elements for economic growth and job creation with a decimated public purse would be like the allies landing in Normandy armed with baguettes and hurling brioche at the enemy. The raft of economic stimulus measures announced globally to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus are emblematic of the sheer scale or “shock-and-awe approach” required to counteract a severe recession.

SA is not in good shape. The country is on the brink of economic collapse and we will need to deploy our best efforts to avert a total disaster.

Fortunately (in the loosest possible sense of the word), our long march back to investment grade is a deferred engagement. Our focus as a country should be on defeating the invisible enemy first and reinforcing our healthcare, and front-line services and infrastructure. The president and his cabinet have taken the hard (and necessary) decision to insulate the vast majority of the population from the coronavirus through the 21-day lockdown.

Two economies

However, with scenes of panic buying before Thursday’s midnight deadline and sprawling queues outside retailers in Alexandra on Friday morning, this virus exposed the reality of the two economies that make up our society. The sad conclusion is that thanks to apartheid, South Africans have been practising and have become masters in “economic distancing” for decades.

The clear non-negotiable that has emerged this week is the pressing need for all sectors of society to make sacrifices. As a nation, we have had to part with many social liberties and, for many, economic freedoms have vanished. The private sector, especially the banks, have begun making important concessions to customers with student loans and to small businesses.

The government has made funding available for small businesses at significantly discounted pricing to the prime rate. While all this is positive and a step in the right direction, the reality is that it is simply not enough. To put this into rudimentary figures, SA’s GDP in dollar terms in 2018 was $368bn. Without taking into account any seasonal adjustments, we could value our economy at about $1bn per day.

A 21-day shutdown of the economy would therefore cost us $21bn. Simply put, any stimulus package that is not in the hundreds of billions of rand in impact will not be enough.

Waging a dual war against Covid-19 and our ignominious junk status against the backdrop of SA’s rising household debt, falling house prices, rising unemployment, crumbling state-ownedenterprises, ballooning national debt, historically low business confidence, weakening currency, falling share prices, Brexit, and Trump’s threat to review our participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act may just be the multi-generational war we cannot afford to lose.

Siphiwe Nodwele

Via e-mail