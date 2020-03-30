Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Can SA’s economy rebound?

Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, discusses the prospects

30 March 2020 - 07:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Johann Els. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Johann Els. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we look at the possibility of the SA economy rebounding after the severe impact of Covid-19, in our economic news of the week.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, to discuss the issues.

Join the discussion:

The discussion starts with a look at the pressure on global markets, with the potential of a worldwide recession a definitely possibility.

Els says the duration of the crisis is uncertain as the medical fraternity is still trying to understand much about the disease. The full cost of the outbreak can only be determined when the threat is over and life returns to normal worldwide.

Despite the chaos caused by Covid-19, he does acknowledge that the government has taken strong decisive action in dealing with the crisis.

The lowering of interest rates and stimulus announced in the US and by local authorities such as the Reserve Bank are a step in the right direction but it is unlikely to be enough to stem the negative effects of the crisis, says Els.

He is however hopeful that when the crisis is over there will likely be a recovery as people get back to work and start buying items that are restricted, unavailable or perhaps not a priority now.

With global oil prices having fallen dramatically in recent weeks, a petrol price decrease is set to come into effect from next week in SA. Though many South Africans won’t be putting petrol in their cars due to the lockdown, Els says this is good for consumers as it will help with lowering input costs for many other goods and services.

Els expects local economic growth to be -2%.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | With the right tools, working remotely can make a business

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Lauren du Plooy, director at accounting software specialist firm Rae & Associates and Intuit QuickBooks trainer
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: local and global markets reflect panic

GIBS professor Adrian Saville says policymakers around the world have not done enough to ease the pressure brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | How social distancing is changing e-commerce

Covid-19 has had an effect on online shopping, as more people are forced to stay home and are avoiding physical shops
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s data price revolution

The Competition Commission told operators to slash the price of data up to 50%: discuss
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 — the responsibilities and rights at work

Employers are well within their rights to to implement mandatory testing for the coronavirus
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: How markets digest Moody’s ...
Economy
2.
Moody’s downgrades SA to junk
Economy
3.
SA could approach IMF and World Bank to help fund ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank weighs dropping liquidity coverage ...
Economy
5.
Moody’s junk rating a chance to fix SA’s economy, ...
Economy

Related Articles

PODCAST | With the right tools, working remotely can make a business

Economy

WATCH: Why shutting down mining sector is not feasible

Companies / Mining

WATCH: How will lockdown affect connectivity

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.