LETTER: Millions down the drain in disciplinary cases

I have raised numerous complaints with various government departments about their inability to bring disciplinary cases to the fore (“Government spending millions on suspended employees”, March 11). Every department has its own human resource team, each of which employs highly qualified individuals who are paid top dollar. These human resource executives are specifically employed to structure and implement discipline.

The fact that the government is reported to have spent R22m on suspended employees in the three months to September is just a drop in the ocean. I strongly believe, as was stated in the article, that “the amount spent on suspensions is likely to be much higher as there is underreporting by departments on suspensions and disciplinary cases”.

Over and above this one must take into account the luxurious salaries paid to the hundreds of human resource personnel who are not performing their duties.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

