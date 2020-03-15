Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Millions down the drain in disciplinary cases

Government is reported to have spent R22m on suspended employees in three months to September

15 March 2020 - 18:40
Picture: AFP
Picture: AFP

I have raised numerous complaints with various government departments about their inability to bring disciplinary cases to the fore (“Government spending millions on suspended employees”, March 11). Every department has its own human resource team, each of which employs highly qualified individuals who are paid top dollar. These human resource executives are specifically employed to structure and implement discipline.

The fact that the government is reported to have spent R22m on suspended employees in the three months to September is just a drop in the ocean. I strongly believe, as was stated in the article, that “the amount spent on suspensions is likely to be much higher as there is underreporting by departments on suspensions and disciplinary cases”.

Over and above this one must take into account the luxurious salaries paid to the hundreds of human resource personnel who are not performing their duties.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

OIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Embed a robust whistle-blower policy inside corporate culture

Report on PIC highlights the pitfalls of a lax approach to the Protected Disclosures Act
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Unions have helped create a sorry, broken state

Most government departments and state-owned enterprises are dysfunctional
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Old wine in a new bottle

The national budget gives us some relief, but it is not all good
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Stealing disguised as socialism by the ANC

The SA taxpayers are footing the bill for a corrupt and self-serving ANC that has gutted SOEs
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: From shareholder capitalism to the stakeholder variety

Proposals for new ways to disclose company behaviour in society may present an opportunity for small business
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
TREVOR MANUEL: Our problem: spending more on the ...
Opinion
2.
SA’s economic decline has happened by design
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Covid-19 tax agency
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: The Public Pretender
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Retrenchments are outdated as a solution
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Government spending millions on suspended employees

National

LETTER: Public protector must pay back the money

Opinion

LETTER: Unions have helped create a sorry, broken state

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.