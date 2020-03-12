Opinion

LETTER: Public protector must pay back the money

Regulations prescribe that money has to be recovered from officials who are responsible for fruitless and wasteful expenditure

12 March 2020 - 14:22
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS

My understanding is that the Public Finance Management Act and related Treasury regulations prescribe that an organ of state “must” institute disciplinary action against, and recover the amount from, any of its officials who are responsible for fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

It seems to me that the punitive “attorney and client” costs order made against the office of the public protector in the Cyril Ramaphosa/CR17 campaign judgment qualifies as fruitless and wasteful expenditure for which the public protector must be disciplined and must reimburse her office.

The resultant conflict between her personal and professional obligations surely disqualifies her from remaining in the role.

Ian Sinton
Dunkeld

EDITORIAL: Expect shameless Busisiwe Mkhwebane to blunder on

Litigious public protector likely to appeal against scathing judgment involving donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign
Opinion
9 hours ago

A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the ruling this week, in which a full bench of the high court overturned the report, by bumbling public ...
News & Fox
10 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Another nail in Mkhwebane’s coffin

She now faces a stark risk — each judgment against her (and there are already many) further confirms that she is pursuing a nefarious agenda, and ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Expect shameless Busisiwe Mkhwebane to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Include. More. People. In. ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Business rescue is unlikely to cure SAA of its ...
Opinion
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fee-hungry investment ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

High court’s Bosasa ruling sets an awkward precedent for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Campaign donation ruling a big win for Ramaphosa

National

Speaker tells Busisiwe Mkhwebane to withdraw comments or face personal costs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.