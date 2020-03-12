LETTER: Public protector must pay back the money

My understanding is that the Public Finance Management Act and related Treasury regulations prescribe that an organ of state “must” institute disciplinary action against, and recover the amount from, any of its officials who are responsible for fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

It seems to me that the punitive “attorney and client” costs order made against the office of the public protector in the Cyril Ramaphosa/CR17 campaign judgment qualifies as fruitless and wasteful expenditure for which the public protector must be disciplined and must reimburse her office.

The resultant conflict between her personal and professional obligations surely disqualifies her from remaining in the role.

Ian Sinton

Dunkeld