LETTER: Broad response needed to tackle violence

The country continues to be alarmed and shocked by incidents of violence, farm murders, violent student protests and shouting matches in parliament. The incidents have become a pandemic, and the authorities respond as if they have no clue what to do about it. There is no indication of well-considered effort to stop, reduce and prevent such incidents from happening in future.

It is the responsibility of the police to arrest criminals and control violent protests, but it goes broader than that. There must be a multidepartmental response. The department of police must be supported by the departments of justice & correctional services, social development, health and education.

Their collective response could be supported by such state institutions as universities, which are, or ought to be, reservoirs of research and knowledge. In this regard, it would serve responsible authorities well in those departments if they could get hold of available literature on the interface between the biological and environmental bases of violence.

Numerous books have been written on the subject, and there is literature available on delusional disorder syndrome (psychological/psychiatric), also known as “shared madness” which manifests where violence involves groups, such as in protests. Crimes and violence originating from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and psychopathic narcissism cannot be dealt with effectively by the police alone.

Matodzi Liphosa

Via e-mail

