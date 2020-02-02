Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No room for dialogue in violent SA

Message from the government and EFF is that violence should be used to solve problems

02 February 2020 - 18:37
Picture: THULI DLAMINI
I want to congratulate the students in Durban who were arrested for arson. Well done.

Don’t worry about the trial. The EFF will ensure advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi or Dali Mpofu will represent you. If that fails justice minister Ronald Lamola will fight for your release and ask the president to grant you a parole.

The message from the government and EFF is clear: we use violence to solve our problems.

To the students, workers and everyone who is not happy about this or that: turn to violence. Violence is the only language guaranteed to attract the attention of the media and the powers that be.

There is no room for dialogue. Reason is overrated. This is the SA way.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail 

