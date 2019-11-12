LETTER: ANC leaders support political murders

The killing of a 25-year-old member of the ANC at the weekend did not come as a shock to some of us. Political killings have become a serious problem in this country, but unfortunately leaders of the ANC and those in government are not taking the matter seriously.

I fear this is likely to be because some of them are involved in these killings. They are the ones who hire murderers to kill party members who differ with them. In Mpumalanga almost none of the political killing cases have been resolved. A little is being done in KwaZulu-Natal, but it is not enough. As a result, these killings have spread to other provinces, such as the Free State, North West, Limpopo and most recently Gauteng.

All these killings are connected to corruption or the intention to act in a corrupt manner. Members of the ANC now see positions in the ANC as a ladder to economic freedom and therefore want to be elected by hook or by crook. They resort to buying members who don’t care about the organisation and create vigilante gangs that threaten everyone who differs with their master.

Violence has replaced ideological debates in meetings. Books and pens are replaced by knives, bottles and guns. If the ANC continues like this and more political killings follow, people will end up losing trust in the organisation, as has started with recent elections. The ANC could see itself on the opposition benches before too long.

Maybe this is where it belongs, because it does not seem to want to serve the interests of the people — its leaders are there for their narrow, selfish interests.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

