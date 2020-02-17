LETTER: Limit on Zondo probe?

Media reports over the weekend stated that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has brought an application to court to be allowed to draft narrowed terms for the Zondo inquiry into state capture. For what reason should the judge be constrained to hear her evidence?

Clearly, this is a rhetorical question. When Mkhwebane’s inadequate report on the Estina dairy scam is considered, the full picture is displayed. So her approach to the courts is nothing short of chutzpah by a government official who is already drowning in incompetence (and legal cost awards against her).

She had to reopen her inquiry into the Estina dairy scandal, and one wonders when Ace Magashule will appear before Zondo. After all, he was the star of the Estina show with co-actor Mosebenzi Zwane.

One thing is for sure: unless the main players in the state capture saga are prosecuted, our country will remain a looted state with no-one held to account.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff