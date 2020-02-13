ANTHONY BUTLER: With so many candidates for orange jumpsuits, NPA needs clear, consistent principles
Slow pace of Zondo commission of inquiry spurs civil society groups to demand that those found guilty should be sent to jail this year
13 February 2020 - 16:02
Vengeance is in the air. In a marked deviation from the ANC’s preferred post-Zuma script, citizens are clamouring for state capture miscreants to be put in prison.
ANC leaders anticipated that the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would push any reckoning back to 2021 or 2022, by which time public anger would have abated.
