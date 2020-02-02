Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s policies are killing the economy

IMF misunderstands destruction that ANC’s socialist ideology has wreaked

02 February 2020 - 18:51
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
The IMF says in its latest SA report that “the government will have to improve its fiscal policy because monetary policy alone cannot stimulate economic growth” (“SA needs bold steps to overhaul embattled SOEs, says IMF”, January 31). 

It is unfortunate that the IMF is still convinced that monetary policy can in any way stimulate the economy, because it is simply not correct. There is no evidence to substantiate this claim anywhere in the world.

In the past the IMF has repeatedly urged the Reserve Bank to maintain strict monetary policy, only to lower the country’s economic growth rate within the next two or three months. The ANC government’s fiscal policy is the single biggest destroyer of economic growth, after corruption and open theft. Yet the IMF acknowledges that the “government has no fiscal space”. 

It is extremely worrying that the IMF does not understand that the ANC’s socialist ideology has already destroyed the economy, and as a result SA is already a failed state.

The fund clearly does not understand that there is no such thing as “well-defined management, operational and financial performance targets” with the ANC.

The only reform that can save the country from final destruction is to put the state under administration to help SA return to a capitalist economic system — not a loan that will never be repaid and will only worsen the country’s bankruptcy.

By just talking to government officials in SA the IMF reveals that it is not serious about SA’s economic reality or the government’s destructive policies.

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

