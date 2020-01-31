FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
SA needs bold steps to overhaul embattled SOEs, says IMF
Final report recommends fiscal consolidation coupled with 'decisive structural reform' to boost investment and growth
31 January 2020 - 05:10
The IMF wants the government to get a handle on its spending, and overhaul embattled parastatals to reduce its debt. Such fiscal consolidation must be coupled with "decisive structural reform" to boost investment and growth.
These are the steps recommended by the IMF’s executive board to enable SA to deal with its low growth, rising debt and high poverty and unemployment rates.
