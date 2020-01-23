Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA does not have capitalism

Study claims that people believe capitalism is harmful, but it sidesteps a definition

23 January 2020 - 17:14
The 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer, which contacted more than 34,000 people in 28 countries, found that a “majority of people around the world believe capitalism in its current form is doing more harm than good” (“Why many believe today’s capitalism does more harm than good”, January 20). However, there is a fundamental problem: while skewering capitalism, neither the study nor the article provide a definition of capitalism, so we do not know against what standard we are measuring “harm” or “good”.

Capitalism (and here I include terms such as the “free market” and “economic freedom”) is a system based on voluntary exchange between people, free of third-party interference. By this definition, SA does not have capitalism; the state interferes in every sector of the economy. Capitalism has at its moral base the notion that people should be free to live their lives and trade peacefully with each other. Every other economic system is premised on force, where the largest group (usually the state) can force others to live according to its whims and wishes.

The latest “Economic Freedom of the World” report, published in 2019, found that nations that are economically free outperform those with greater levels of regulation in terms of indicators of welfare. People live longer and better in countries where they are freer to keep more of what they earn, where they can start businesses easier, and where the threat of government interference in their lives is minimal. SA ranked 101st in the latest report, down from 47th in 2000.

Chris Hattingh
Free Market Foundation

