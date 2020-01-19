Business Do you Davos? Top players jet in as SA pares its delegation BL PREMIUM

US President Donald Trump will be there. So will 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. And the world's youngest prime minister, Finland's Sanna Marin, 34.But President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF), which opens at Davos tomorrow evening - nor, it seems, the inaugural UK-Africa summit in London tomorrow.He has instead dispatched a delegation led by finance minister Tito Mboweni, who will be joined by just two other cabinet ministers - international co-operation & development's Naledi Pandor and trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel - making this the smallest South African government presence at Davos in years. The rationale, say Treasury officials, is that SA simply cannot afford to send large delegations given the state of its economy. This year, certainly, it's clearly about the president having more urgent and important things to deal with at home, rather than a question of cost.Not that Davos is cheap. Public figur...