LETTER: Educated to the teeth with no prospects

Michael Bagraim’s letter refers (“State’s treatment of skilled foreigners hard to understand”, January 19). We live in a unique country with all kinds of discriminating laws against race and gender.

I have a son with a PhD in physics working on semiconductors, as well as a daughter with a master’s degree in chemical engineering, cum laude. Neither can find work in our beloved country.

No wonder there is a flight of skills. Our children become very negative about the future, and really there is very little encouragement to further themselves through studies.

Braam Barnard

Via e-mail

