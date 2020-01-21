Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Educated to the teeth with no prospects

21 January 2020 - 17:27
Black graduation cap. Picture: 123RF
Michael Bagraim’s letter refers (“State’s treatment of skilled foreigners hard to understand”, January 19). We live in a unique country with all kinds of discriminating laws against race and gender.

I have a son with a PhD in physics working on semiconductors, as well as a daughter with a master’s degree in chemical engineering, cum laude. Neither can find work in our beloved country. 

No wonder there is a flight of skills. Our children become very negative about the future, and really there is very little encouragement to further themselves through studies.

Braam Barnard
Via e-mail

