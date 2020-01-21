LETTER: Building ‘mafia’ exists because of state’s poor delivery management

The issue of local business forums disrupting construction projects is an outcome of poor infrastructure delivery management by government infrastructure agents (“‘Mafia’ adds to construction industry woes”, January 16).

The standard for infrastructure delivery management issued by the Treasury clearly articulates that when planning infrastructure projects, clients need to extensively conduct stakeholder engagement with local communities of where the project will be located, and this also requires establishing a plan on how locals will be empowered.

This should not be the main contractor’s responsibility — it should be that of the client. Simply handing over a construction site to the principal contractor and hoping for the best does not help the situation. The government needs to take responsibility for the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and ensure they implement it to support government policy.

The Construction Industry Development Board requires that clients should establish contractor development programmes. It is sad that there are very few programmes of this nature that are being implemented effectively by government institutions.

Contractors should not take responsibility for poorly defined projects by the government.

Ronnie Siphika

Construction Management Foundation

