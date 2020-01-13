LETTER: Privatise all state functions

Everywhere in the health-care system there is total carnage. Most horrifyingly, there are regular reports of abuse by health department employees.

The people employed to care for the sick, elderly and mentally unstable are there for the pay cheque and not for the job. Sadly, this is the same for police and virtually all government employees.

There are good people in the system, but they are fighting a losing battle. Scores of doctors will emigrate when the idiotic national health insurance system is implemented. They won’t stay and work in a system that will undoubtedly be corrupted by cadres with 30% matric passes posing as qualified people.

Why can’t the ANC and their cadres for once agree that they cannot run anything but parties and booze-ups, which they also mess up. Privatise everything the government touches and our economy can boom.

Chris Snyman

Via e-mail