LETTER: SA is zooming towards a Zimbabwean situation

If SA continues to mismanage itself as it is does now we will soon be another Zimbabwe.

Do we honestly want that to happen? Don’t our unions realise that striking for higher pay when there isn’t any money causes huge disruption to productivity and makes companies more keen to automate and less likely to hire unreliable staff? Productivity must be the main focus.

Don’t our politicians see that grabbing money for themselves will make them leaders of a defunct country? Why will you need lots of money if there’s nothing to spend it on, no petrol, no food, no electricity or water?

Surely our leaders can see that or are they thinking only of today? We have so much potential talent in this country that it seems such a great shame to waste it and ruin the future for our children. What is the point of being a leader of another “banana republic” when we could be Africa’s leading light and set an example to other countries?

Seeing people of all races watching sports events gives me hope that we can all pull together and make our country great. Please, politicians and union leaders, won’t you try harder to bring us together instead of raising the race card at every opportunity?

With better education, investment incentives for foreign companies and no corruption, we can overcome our difficulties. But those who have stolen money from large organisations must be punished so that we can root out the evil that is infecting every sector and makes us distrustful of each other.

At the moment, we can’t be sure 2020 will be any better than 2019, but I hope we can learn from our mistakes and make it our resolution to do what we know is right.

Caroline Edwards

Johannesburg

