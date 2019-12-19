Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A long flight to prison, but how secure are the jails?

19 December 2019 - 16:38
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The freeing of prisoners by our president appears to be a magnanimous gesture. But perhaps he has an Ace up his sleeve?

By emptying the cells he is making space for the envisaged arrest and sentencing of those implicated in state capture.

Let’s hope there are special cells provided for the Gupta brothers (if the delegation to the United Arab Emirates succeeds in having them extradited).

However, it must be asked: how secure are the prisons? The president must keep in mind that the Bosasa bunch installed the system which, ironically, could provide an easy way of escape.

Cliff Buchler
George

