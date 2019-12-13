LETTER: Lawrence MacDougall must go

and resign with immediate effect instead of hanging around collecting a fat salary while shareholders are counting their losses and he should ask some of the board members (who have allowed him to stay) to join him. These are the very same people who point a finger at politicians for being incompetent and corrupt and not wanting to resign because the gravy train provides handsomely, yet they themselves are doing the same.

Has all self-respect disappeared as long as the money is rolling in? Have some of these CEOs no concern for their families who also read about these matters in the news and might feel tainted as well? It’s shocking behaviour.

R Winter

via e-mail

