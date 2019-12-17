National

Thabo Mbeki lends hand in trying to end Zimbabwean crisis

The former president has held separate talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

17 December 2019 - 11:39 Ray Ndlovu
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

Former president Thabo Mbeki has held talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to try to help end the nation’s political crisis.

Mbeki, in Zimbabwe at Mnangagwa’s invitation, met Chamisa and Mnangagwa separately on Monday and will meet other political leaders on Tuesday, Tendai Biti, a deputy president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said by phone from Harare.

The MDC has refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the nation’s legitimate ruler since he was elected president in July 2018, and has called for an outside mediator to help resolve its differences with the governing party.

Zimbabwe is grappling with a drought, power and fuel shortages, and annual inflation estimated at 440%, the second-highest in the world.

“I think it’s very important that the region comes behind the president and the country because the challenges of Zimbabwe are our challenges,” Mbeki was quoted as saying by the state-owned Herald newspaper.

Mbeki mediated in Zimbabwe’s post-election crisis in 2008 between former President Robert Mugabe and then-opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, which resulted in the formation of a five-year power-sharing government.

While the opposition welcomes efforts to end the country’s political crisis, Mbeki doesn’t have a mandate to mediate in the talks, Biti said.

Calls to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana were not  answered when seeking comment.

Bloomberg

Wife of Zimbabwe’s vice-president arrested on fraud allegations

The spouse of the former general who led the coup against Robert Mugabe is being charged with externalising US$1m
World
1 day ago

Zanu-PF starts annual feast amid drought, food shortages in Zimbabwe

Up to 10,000 party delegates are expected to attend the conference as the half the country faces crippling food shortages
World
5 days ago

Eskom’s woes force Zimbabwe to escalate power cuts

Daily outages go beyond 18 hours a day
World
6 days ago

Zimbabwe will not rejoin the Commonwealth anytime soon, says British ambassador

Melanie Robinson says Harare has not honoured its human rights reform commitments
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
National Security Council re-established, to be ...
National
2.
OR Tambo and Acsa ramp up security over holiday ...
National
3.
Government wants new Eskom CEO on the job as soon ...
National
4.
Mantashe hits back at criticism of inaction over ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.