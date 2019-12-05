Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ban this man

Thabang Moroe has robbed fans of cricket and should be barred from all cricket venues

05 December 2019 - 15:04
Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

The shenanigans at Cricket SA leave me, a 76-year-old devout cricket fan, infuriated.

I hold Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe responsible for robbing SA cricket fans of seeing their hero, AB de Villiers — SA’s best batsmen and arguably the best in the world — play for his country.

If that was not bad enough, he is now trying to destroy the game in SA. He must fall on his proverbial cricket stump and get out of cricket for good. Once he has done that he should be barred from entering any cricket ground worldwide.

Mike Lakofski
Johannesburg

