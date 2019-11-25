Opinion / Letters

LETTER: European ideas are destructive

25 November 2019 - 17:17
Picture: 123RF/Dmitrijs Kaminskis
Picture: 123RF/Dmitrijs Kaminskis

Jonathan Cook's passing reference to Winston Churchill was unfortunate (We need strong leaders, but let's keep our freedoms, November 19). The shrinking band of liberal democrats in SA would generally see Churchill as the great man who saved civilisation from Nazi slavery, but many in the “developing” world would not share such veneration.

Although Churchill wasn’t present at Ulundi’s 1879  Zulu Gatling gun massacre, it was committed by others motivated by the same brand of imperialism. He came of age coolly dispatching muzzleloading  African tribesmen with his multi-shot Mauser pistol at the 1898 Battle of Omdurman outside Khartoum.  In case Ulundi seems like ancient history, former president Jacob Zuma could have sat on the knee of someone who had been there.

We still justify the European imperialism of the late 1800s by saying it brought freedom and civilisation to Africa. Yes, it did stop slavery, but this was not from altruism. Cheap labour was needed for such imperialist ventures as mining. Although late in the day, I think we must be sensitive to the fact that our European ideas of justice and freedom were imposed on Africa’s indigenous population by technical superiority. As such, resentment is inevitable. Business too was a European imposition, and its rules are still not accepted; why else would employees of a bankrupt company go on strike for higher pay?

If our system of freedom and democracy was the only way to global salvation the small matter of its African introduction might be overlooked. But when we look at the current US standard bearer and how it uses “freedom” and “democracy” to cloak avaricious self- interest, we need to be careful.  Even the mother of all parliaments is being torn apart by the divisiveness of Brexit. It is our vaunted ideas of freedom, democracy and business that are leading humanity down a  broad road to destructive climate change.

James  Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JONATHAN COOK: Don’t throw our freedom away

As we search for solutions to our many problems, let’s stick with the principle of democracy for SA
Opinion
1 week ago

FRED KHUMALO: Retracing the tracks left by the longest Zulu march back home

On October 7 2019 Fred Khumalo set out to relive the historic march by around 8,000 Zulu men, women and children at the start of the Anglo-Boer war
Life
1 month ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa should nullify the cartographic perfidy of Berlin Conference

After 135 years, the continent needs a fresh start, with more practical borders and new trading blocs
Opinion
1 week ago

Looking into SA’s historical battlefields

Local powers seem indifferent to the potential of SA’s historical battlefields
Life
2 months ago

ZAKES MDA: The West must return Africa’s looted heritage

While some of the continent’s artefacts are in the process of being reclaimed, there are sticking points, writes Zakes Mda
Life
4 months ago

Plan to establish a permanent Land Court is in the offing

A bill is being drafted to create a court with greater powers for reform and restitution, justice minister Ronald Lamola says
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Spinning off FirstRand to build more?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: EFF leader has cornered the DA
Opinion / Letters
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: How De Ruyter got to ‘assume the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Why ratings agencies matter and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: SA is at the tipping point, the ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

BRYAN ROSTRON: SAA workers bear the brunt while corrupt bosses fly high

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: John Steenhuisen has uphill battle stopping DA from shrinking

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Helen Zille colonialism tweet judgment a big muddle

Opinion / Letters

TOM EATON: Mouth-wide-shut, or fall off the fence, is the ANC call on African ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.