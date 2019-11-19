Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: John Steenhuisen has uphill battle stopping DA from shrinking But with the interim leader in a corner, it is inevitable the opposition party will lose support BL PREMIUM

If Mmusi Maimane got the sack for presiding over the loss of less than 2% of the DA’s national vote in last May’s general election, for what will John Steenhuisen be fired? Shrinking the DA further in the next polls, or failing to get the DA to recoup and grow the party more than the 2% it lost?

It is important that we don’t run ahead of ourselves. Let’s start from the beginning. Steenhuisen, the former chief whip of the official opposition until Maimane’s resignation, was named as the party’s interim leader at the weekend. This job and his role as parliamentary leader are valid only until next April, when the party holds its elective conference.