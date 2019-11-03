LETTER: Academic staff at UCT are bleeding away steadily

Paul Hoffman’s article on cadre deployment ("ANC ignores values of constitution", October 30) is an excellent analysis of what the ANC seems determined to get wrong in the pursuit of rectification or “transformation”, to use that blind and tired term.

Where the discussion needs extension for the average media reader is to institutions such as universities. UCT is a good example. Its current management pursues deployment by race, what Hoffman calls “mechanical bean-counting exercises aimed at matching national demographics”.

But of course UCT management shies away from the language of cadre deployment when the intention is definitely the same. No wonder its academic staff are bleeding away steadily, and many aspiring scholars do not even apply for academic posts.

The long-term consequences remain to be seen.

Ivan Bowman

Cape Town

