Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Academic staff at UCT are bleeding away steadily

03 November 2019 - 19:02
University of Cape Town. Picture: MOEKETSI MOTICOE
University of Cape Town. Picture: MOEKETSI MOTICOE

Paul Hoffman’s article on cadre deployment ("ANC ignores values of constitution", October 30) is an excellent analysis of what the ANC seems determined to get wrong in the pursuit of rectification or “transformation”, to use that blind and tired term.

Where the discussion needs extension for the average media reader is to institutions such as universities. UCT is a good example. Its current management pursues deployment by race, what Hoffman calls “mechanical bean-counting exercises aimed at matching national demographics”.

But of course UCT management shies away from the language of cadre deployment when the intention is definitely the same. No wonder its academic staff are bleeding away steadily, and many aspiring scholars do not even apply for academic posts.

The long-term consequences remain to be seen.

Ivan Bowman
Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Naledi Pandor appoints task team on fourth industrial revolution

Rapid innovation is expected to disrupt just about every sector
National
4 months ago

Court rules in favour of English language policy at Stellenbosch

The Constitutional Court finds the policy equitable for ‘black students who are not conversant in Afrikaans’, but Gelyke Kanse disagrees
National
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Proper education

The trick is to know when the professor is right and when he’s wrong
Opinion
3 days ago

Keep campuses safe, but don’t turn them into prisons, says Nzimande

There is a fine line between keeping universities safe and turning them into prisons, says minister Blade Nzimande.
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Too late for US to stop Russia from finishing ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Gordhan must go
Opinion / Letters
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Subtle changes in budget speech ...
Opinion
4.
STEPHEN VAN COLLER: EOH survives annus horribilis ...
Opinion
5.
The MTBPS paints a disturbing, if accurate, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Parliament wants probe into perks for universities’ execs

National

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How SA’s universities reward their torturers

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Boycotts are an unsound academic ‘principle’

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.