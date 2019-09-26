Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How SA’s universities reward their torturers One of the most powerful unseen parameters that constrains academic freedom is the idea homage must be paid to the ANC and never its political opposition BL PREMIUM

One of the more curious forms of SA political deference, of which there are many, is the way universities — at home and abroad — feted former President Jacob Zuma with honours.

By the end of his stint in control of the ANC wrecking ball, he boasted five honorary doctorates, from the universities of Zambia (2009), Zululand (2001), Fort Hare (2001), Medunsa (2001) and Peking (2012).