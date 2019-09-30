Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banks can do better

The quality of service in branches and at call centres leaves a lot to be desired

30 September 2019 - 14:14
The Sasbo finance union is right — the big banks can do more to protect jobs.

That was obvious at Nedbank’s Rosebank branch on Friday. It was a quiet time on a quiet day — most people had gone in the day before, in anticipation of the threatened strike. But I still had to wait 20 minutes to collect a new bank card. The waiting time for ordinary tellers was 30 minutes.

Service on the telephonic fraud line was even worse. It took eight hours to find out what the bank was doing about my R50,000 that someone had spent in cyber space in the middle of the night. Even the voicemail box was full. Apparently this is normal because the fraud section is chronically understaffed. Even branch staff have difficulty contacting them. Bank risk managers and auditors, take note!

So a plea to the banks: staff those front office and call-centre functions properly. That will reduce the social havoc your technological changes are causing. And remember your customers’ time is also valuable. Better service may persuade us to keep our accounts with you instead of moving to those nimble new techie upstarts.

Mike Muller
Johannesburg

