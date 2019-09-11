LETTER: No leadership

The protests and riots in Johannesburg and Pretoria highlight the gross incompetence of the national security cluster — the police and the intelligence sector.

The police have long been dysfunctional, the proof being the escalating crime rate and the lack of professional investigations. Having waste-of-time meetings and the usual appointment of committees to investigate means nothing will be done.

What must happen is the immediate resignations of the ministers in charge of police and intelligence. Alternatively, the president must sack them. This is unlikely. It is not the ANC way to “fall on your sword” when you are found wanting. Unfortunately, President Cyril Ramaphosa is a vacillator who has on many occasions proven to be a weak decisionmaker.

The economy suffers because of a lack of leadership and recycled incompetence within the ANC hierarchy.

Howard Skeens

Boksburg