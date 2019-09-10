SABC says airing of unedited Ramaphosa address was sabotage
The broadcaster says it has ‘strong prima facie evidence’ that it was ‘a co-ordinated act of sabotage’ and has suspended three employees and a freelancer
10 September 2019 - 17:13
The SABC says it has strong evidence that the airing of an unedited version of President Cyril Ramaphosa speech to the nation last week was a result of sabotage.
The public broadcaster was left red-faced on Thursday evening, apologising profusely for playing the wrong pre-recorded televised message by Ramaphosa, in the midst of xenophobic attacks in Gauteng, and protests against violence against women.
