City Power withdraws response teams from areas plagued by xenophobic attacks

The utility’s spokesperson says the decision taken on Sunday for safety reasons remains in effect

09 September 2019 - 11:42 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Johannesburg utility City Power decided on Sunday evening to withdraw its response teams from areas plagued by xenophobic attacks for safety reasons.

This comes as attacks in Johannesburg continued on Sunday, following a week of violence in SA’s biggest budget municipality.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on Monday morning that this decision remained in effect.

The flashpoint areas included the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas such as Jeppestown, Malvern, Rosettenville, Hillbrow and Berea, City Power said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“These are some of the areas, that include Alexandra and Lenasia, where City Power struggled to operate, or operated limited service, during the recent attacks [in the] last few weeks,” the utility said.

City Power warned that customers will continue to be inconvenienced with limited or no response to fault calls in areas where danger is expected.

“We are doing this for [the] safety ... of our staff members and contractors,” City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi said in a statement.

“We acknowledge as City Power the potential safety concerns for our employees due to the continued attacks, protests and lootings. This means that as a service delivery utility City Power may find it difficult to respond to some of the fault calls in the areas we have identified as flashpoints,” Setshedi said.

City Power said services that do not need physical visits by staff are continuing as normal and have not been affected by this. These included the ability of customers to log faults in non-violent areas and vending for electricity.

